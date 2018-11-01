ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 44th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.10 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $3.16 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 44th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend.

"The new $0.79 quarterly dividend represents a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend compared to a year ago, and is a strong signal of the board's confidence in ADP's future and its commitment to shareholder friendly actions," said Carlos Rodriguez.

The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.79 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2018.

