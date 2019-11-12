ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 45th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.12 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $3.64 per share, Carlos Rodriquez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 45th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend.



"The 15% increase in our quarterly dividend is the latest example of ADP's long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions and is a strong signal of the board's confidence in ADP's future," said Carlos Rodriguez.



The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.91 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

