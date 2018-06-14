ADP Marketplace Continues Tremendous Growth Thanks to Leading Solutions Providers

ADP Marketplace was launched in October 2014 and was the first of its kind to create an environment where developers and clients can access HCM-related open application programming interfaces (APIs) to integrate various employer- and employee-based solutions. Today, there are 135 integrated solutions, and more than 250 solutions overall, that ADP clients can acquire to solve their unique business challenges.

ADP attributes the platform's growth to the unparalleled network its partners helped build. These third-party applications are built to deliver seamless integration with ADP solutions and offer measurable time savings and business efficiencies to clients. Today at the inaugural Marketplace Partner Connections Summit, ADP is recognizing several high-performing partners that are part of the ADP Marketplace community.

ADP is distinguishing AppColony as "Partner of the Year," for the client opportunities it has generated and the percentage of those that have converted to clients deploying its MakeShift application. The MakeShift integration with ADP Workforce Now® ensures clients are getting timely and accurate labor data on employee shifts.

"A successful ADP Marketplace partnership starts when our partners have a product that meets our clients' needs," said Craig Cohen, general manager of ADP Marketplace. "What sets AppColony apart is their willingness and ability to consistently partner with ADP teams to deliver an app that truly enhances our clients' solution. Their investments in product integration, sales support and client satisfaction have set the bar high for all ADP Marketplace partners."

"Being featured on the ADP Marketplace has expanded the reach of our unique solution to tens of thousands of potential users," said Ben Almeida, vice president of Partnerships & Integrations at AppColony. "We're thrilled to be recognized for MakeShift's ability to help clients more effectively schedule and engage employees and look forward to continuing to leverage the platform alongside some of the leading innovators for the world of work."

Other notable ADP Marketplace Partnership Summit Award Winners include:

Best Client Testimonial: Modulus Data is awarded for "Best Client Testimonial," which focuses on UNOde50, a jewelry manufacturer and retailer, who found the Modulus Data connector for Taleo through ADP Marketplace. UNOde50 activated this app to streamline the new hire and onboarding processes by automatically bringing new hire data from the Taleo application tracking system to ADP Workforce Now.

Gratuity Solutions is highlighted for its blog post, "ADP and Gratuity Solutions Deliver Instant TIPS to Take the Pain and Peril Out of Managing Service Industry Wages." This article was the most read and socialized piece of partner content in 2017, clearly articulating the value of the integration between the ADP paycard offering and Gratuity Solutions' pay data processing platform, which is fully integrated with leading point of sale (POS) systems. Rising Star: Employment Verification powered by The Work Number® is applauded for growing in usage by 10 percent each week since launching on ADP Marketplace in late 2017. To date, the additional employers that use ADP Marketplace are helping their companies and their 1.6 million employees join millions of others who have relied on its secure service for access to government benefits, financial transactions and other background screening needs.

ADP Marketplace is a cloud-based app store designed to help employers dynamically manage a breadth of enterprise applications from ADP and outstanding partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

The ADP Marketplace Partner Connections Summit brings together partners of all sizes, with solutions available on ADP Marketplace, to share best practices for success. Participants can also learn how to help clients get the most out of their solutions, network with other technology providers and learn about best practices for leveraging the app store from the ADP technical team. The event aims to chart a path of continued success for both ADP and its partners.

