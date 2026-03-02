ADP Marketplace Launches AI Agents to Help Make Work Easier, Smarter

The world's largest digital HR storefront expands its offerings with new partner AI agents, designed to give employers proactive, intelligent support across their HR workflows

ROSELAND, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP® today announced the launch of a new destination within ADP Marketplace, the world's largest digital HR storefront, designed to help organizations discover and deploy AI agents that seamlessly integrate with ADP and accelerate work across the entire employee lifecycle. This growing ecosystem of AI solutions empowers HR teams, managers, and employees with simple solutions that make work easier.

AI agents can orchestrate workflows, which helps organizations streamline operations and focus on higher value work. The new agents go beyond traditional AI-enabled tools by planning, taking action, and completing multistep tasks.

Partners offering Agents and AI features in the ADP Marketplace as part of their solution must agree to comply with ADP Marketplace's AI principles regarding human oversight, monitoring, explainability and mitigating bias. These principles are based on the same AI principles ADP follows when developing its own products.

By introducing solutions capable of supporting core HR, payroll, talent and workforce operations, ADP is helping clients transform their workflows with proactive and integrated tools that anticipate workforce needs and act in real time.

ADP Marketplace's Curated AI Agents Solve Key HR Challenges

The curated set of AI agents include partners like Absorb, Aquera, G-P, Built, Employ, Praisidio, Salary.com, Tapcheck, MakeShift, Payactiv, and Quantum Workplace, whose solutions can help solve key HR challenges like:

Finding Talent : Agents can help identify qualified candidates based on job requirements, connect with them quickly, and help keep them engaged—while keeping hiring decisions in the recruiter's hands.

: Agents can help identify qualified candidates based on job requirements, connect with them quickly, and help keep them engaged—while keeping hiring decisions in the recruiter's hands. Staying Compliant : Agents can help navigate employment laws and global compliance and help with preparing required documents and templates.

: Agents can help navigate employment laws and global compliance and help with preparing required documents and templates. Gaining Workforce Insight: Agents can instantly deliver reports, dashboards, and visual insights from HR and workforce data — and much more.

"This collection of AI agents on ADP Marketplace represents a major step forward in how organizations harness AI to make work better," said Anthony Maggio, general manager and VP, ADP Marketplace. "By bringing together trusted AI agents and AI‑enabled solutions that integrate seamlessly with ADP, we're giving clients new ways to simplify their workflows, boost productivity and empower their people. This launch underscores ADP's commitment to innovation, and to delivering technology that makes the working world easier, smarter, and more human."

Built on ADP's Commitment to Responsible AI

All AI-enabled partner solutions featured on ADP Marketplace have committed to ADP Marketplace's responsible AI principles, which emphasize human oversight, privacy, bias mitigation, explainability and transparency, and ongoing monitoring.

"Technology continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, and ADP is committed to helping clients benefit from those advancements without the complexity," said Isabel Espina, VP, Global Product Development, ADP. "These AI agent offerings are the next step in making cutting‑edge AI accessible, intuitive and seamlessly integrated into everyday work. We're proud to lead the way in bringing modern, responsible and human-centered solutions to our clients, so they can stay ahead in a world that's changing faster than ever."

The AI agents are now available to ADP clients through ADP Marketplace. Learn more at adp.com/ai-marketplace.

