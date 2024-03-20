ADP Marketplace Summit Focuses on HR Ecosystem Advancement, Celebrates Partners

ROSELAND, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, focused its 6th annual ADP Marketplace Summit on showcasing and celebrating how the HR digital storefront continues to raise the bar in providing seamless connectivity that is enhancing the HR process and employee experience for clients.

With a focus on excellence, the ADP Marketplace provides clients in the United States, Canada, France, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Brazil with access to more than 800 solutions and application program interfaces (APIs) for easy and quick integration to pass data seamlessly and securely between ADP and partner solutions. Through machine learning, clients can easily discover apps designed to help simplify how they manage and run their businesses, including AI-enabled solutions.

This year's Summit, sponsored in part by Aquera, G-P, Hibob and Tapcheck, included an awards ceremony to recognize Marketplace partners for their efforts in delivering value for ADP Marketplace clients:

BRI, Partner of the Year, for significant client contributions and increase in sales and volume.

Partner of the Year, for significant client contributions and increase in sales and volume. Certn, Rising Star, for their contributions, commitment, and accomplishments within their first year.

Rising Star, for their contributions, commitment, and accomplishments within their first year. ClockShark, Sales Choice, selected by the ADP sales team as the solution that resonates most with ADP clients and prospects.

Sales Choice, selected by the ADP sales team as the solution that resonates most with ADP clients and prospects. EMP Trust , Top Closer, for best lead conversion rate.

, Top Closer, for best lead conversion rate. Flexspring, Top International Partner, for their integration services.

Top International Partner, for their integration services. OrgChart, Best Service and Support, for their service and support to ADP clients.

Best Service and Support, for their service and support to ADP clients. Payroll Integrations, Best E-Commerce Solution, for the most e-commerce sales.

Best E-Commerce Solution, for the most e-commerce sales. ZayZoon, Best Marketing and PR, for their exceptional marketing.

"We're excited to recognize these outstanding ADP Marketplace partners. Their deep investment in providing integrated solutions for our clients sets our digital storefront apart and contributes to our momentum," said Anthony Maggio, vice president and general manager, ADP Marketplace. "We're hyper-focused on continuing to evolve and personalize our client experience. By giving our clients easy access to best-fit solutions that work cohesively with their ADP system of record, we help them solve their biggest HR pain points. With the ability to easily implement new solutions, including AI-enabled solutions, to e-commerce buying capabilities, our clients have access to choice, flexibility and instant purchase to build a custom HR ecosystem that best fits their unique needs."

This year's event was held in Atlanta, March 18 to 20.

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital HR storefront that allows clients to customize their HCM ecosystem while easily connecting and sharing data with their ADP platform. ADP Marketplace enables businesses of all sizes to build a more flexible and powerful HR ecosystem. As the largest digital one-stop shop for people management solutions with over 4.3 billion API calls per year, clients can choose from over 800 solutions from more than 300 partners, across six countries.

To learn more about ADP Marketplace, visit apps.adp.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

