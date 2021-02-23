ADP Named a Leader in Everest Group's Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing Assessment for 10 Consecutive Years

ADP was highlighted for a number of key strengths including its deep industry and HR domain expertise, superior technology capabilities, innovative engagement models and digital transformation experience. The assessment pointed to ADP as being at the forefront of leveraging Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) in service delivery and cited its third-party integrations and efforts to enhance its mobile app as well. ADP received additional acclaim for extending the global footprint of its analytics tool, ADP ® DataCloud, which leverages predictive analytics to deliver valuable benchmarking data.

The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of service providers based on their market success and delivery capability. Everest Group assesses the Market Impact and Vision & Capability of each provider, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Market Impact measures market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered, while Vision & Capability examines vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. ADP was among the top three ranked vendors and placed in the top tier for both Market Impact and Vision & Capability.

"ADP's continued success in the market is underpinned by its focus on innovation and enhanced service delivery capabilities," says Anil Vijayan, vice president at Everest Group. "Clients looking to achieve measurable outcomes from their MPHRO investments will benefit from ADP's investments in its data and analytics capabilities. Furthermore, ADP's marketplace ecosystem allows clients to extend core capabilities to include a wide range of solutions in areas such as wellness and benefits, thereby, enabling a more holistic approach to employee engagement."

"We are honored to see Everest Group's continued recognition of our business outsourcing solutions and global payroll services," said Don McGuire, president of Employer Services International at ADP. "ADP's long-held standing as a leader is a testament to our commitment to innovation. Constant in our efforts to reimagine HR as a competitive business advantage, we have expanded powerful solutions like ADP® DataCloud and ADP® Marketplace, while leveraging AI and chatbots to transform the service experience. As the role of HR continues to change, more than ever before, ADP provides the solutions and support businesses need to navigate forward."

To view an ADP-focused excerpt of Everest Group's 2021 MPHRO Peak Matrix Assessment covering ADP's BPO and Global Payroll Services, please visit here.

