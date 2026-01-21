ADP Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies™ for 20th Straight Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, has again been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2026. This marks ADP's 20th year on FORTUNE's annual ranking of corporate reputation, which considers performance in key areas including product and service quality, effectiveness in doing business globally and innovation.

"We're honored to receive such notable recognition of our efforts to help people achieve greater success at work, a focus that's always been core to ADP," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "As people and technology continue to grow together and transform the workforce, we're more focused than ever on keeping people at the center. That means finding new ways to amplify human creativity and connection by applying AI to empower their contributions and solve true pain points. By building an easier, smarter and more human world of work, we can help move people closer to the work they love to do and the greatest impact they can make."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500TM database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveyed 685 companies from 29 countries to select the largest for each industry. To determine the best-regarded companies, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2026 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 17th. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com.

ADP was also recently named to The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250.

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

