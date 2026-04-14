ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate for March 28, 2026

ROSELAND, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the four weeks ending March 28, 2026, U.S. private employers added an average of 39,250 jobs per week, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER).

It was the fourth straight week of strong job creation. These numbers are preliminary and could change as new data is added.

ADP Research (PRNewsfoto/ADP, Inc.)

Week ending Change (Four-week moving

average, seasonally

adjusted) 3/28/2026 39,250 3/21/2026 26,000 3/14/2026 15,250 3/7/2026 10,000 2/28/2026 9,000 2/21/2026 14,750 2/14/2026 15,500 2/7/2026 12,000 1/31/2026 11,500 1/24/2026 7,250 1/17/2026 5,500 1/10/2026 4,250

The NER Pulse is an estimate of the week-over-week change in employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates are based on ADP's finely tuned, high-frequency data. The data is seasonally adjusted and have a two-week lag to allow for more complete and accurate estimates of real-time employment trends.

The NER Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, publishes every Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. ET, except weeks when ADP Research publishes the monthly National Employment Report which is built on a reference week that includes the 12th day of the month. The press release is available Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. ET in the ADP Media Center. The NER Pulse is also available shortly after 8:15 a.m. ET on release days at ADP Research and in Main Street Macro.

The next NER Pulse will be released April 21, 2026. For upcoming release dates please refer to the calendar on the NER website.

The ADP National Employment Report and the NER Pulse are produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

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ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

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