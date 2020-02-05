ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 291,000 Jobs in January

View the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 291,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses: 94,000

1-19 employees 26,000

20-49 employees 68,000

- Medium businesses: 128,000

50-499 employees 128,000

- Large businesses: 69,000

500-999 employees 27,000

1,000+ employees 42,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing: 54,000

Natural resources/mining -2,000

Construction 47,000

Manufacturing 10,000

- Service-providing: 237,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 8,000

Information 2,000

Financial activities 2,000

Professional/business services 49,000

- Professional/technical services 29,000

- Management of companies/enterprises 6,000

- Administrative/support services 14,000

- Health care/social assistance 47,000

- Education 24,000

Other services 10,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 45,100

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"The labor market experienced expanded payrolls in January," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Goods producers added jobs, particularly in construction and manufacturing, while service providers experienced a large gain, led by leisure and hospitality. Job creation was strong among midsized companies, though small companies enjoyed the strongest performance in the last 18 months."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said, "Mild winter weather provided a significant boost to the January employment gain. The leisure and hospitality and construction industries in particular experienced an outsized increase in jobs. Abstracting from the vagaries of the data underlying job growth is close to 125,000 per month, which is consistent with low and stable unemployment."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The December total of jobs added was revised down from 202,000 to 199,000.

To obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

The February 2020 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on March 4, 2020.

