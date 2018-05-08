ADP Ranks in Top 10 of Working Mother's 2018 Best Companies for Multicultural Women

"We are delighted to once again be named as a top company for multicultural women," said Rita Mitjans, chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer at ADP. "At ADP, we are intentional about ensuring all talent has the opportunity to reach their potential and contribute to our collective success. We want women, and women of color in particular, to know that ADP is the kind of place that values, respects and embraces their unique perspectives and is committed to their advancement."

The Working Mother Research Institute assesses companies with at least 500 U.S. employees, tracks their progress in promoting women of color and evaluates their representation at every level of management and decision-making. The honorees were selected based on their answers to an extensive questionnaire covering representation; hiring, attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture. The Working Mother Research Institute created a scoring algorithm based on the previous year's benchmark results to determine recipients.

Key findings of the Working Mother Multicultural Women data report include:

The 2018 Best Companies employ more than 2.7 million workers at 25,000 worksites in 10 industries across 50 states.

Multicultural women make up 23 percent of the total workforce at the Best Companies, increasing one percentage point over last year.

A total of 88 percent of all women participated in career counseling programs at the Best Companies, including white women (88 percent), black women (83 percent), Latinas (84 percent) and Asian women (78 percent).

Leadership development is gaining traction at the Best Companies with 68 percent offering sponsorship programs and 72 percent offering business development programs to women.

About ADP (NASDAQ-ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

About Working Mother

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corporation (bonniercorp.com), publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute (workingmother.com/wmri), the National Association for Female Executives (nafe.com) and Diversity Best Practices (diversitybestpractices.com) are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change. Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

