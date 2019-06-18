ADP Research Institute to Gather Leading U.S. Economists for State of the Labor Market Summit 2019 at the Harvard Club of New York City

ROSELAND, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The State of the Labor Market Summit 2019, hosted by the ADP Research Institute (ADPRI), will engage attendees in deep and inquisitive discussion on the American job market on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Top economists and scholars from the ADP Research Institute, Moody's Analytics, Cornell University, Princeton University and the University of Chicago will share the latest research findings based on unmatched, unique payroll and HR data from ADP. Attendees will learn about current labor market trends and hear in-person discussions and presentations from industry economists in labor economics and human capital management.

The event includes a panel discussion with other remarkable economists from:

Mark Zandi , Chief Economist of Moody's Analytics

, Chief Economist of Moody's Analytics Erik Hurst , Professor of Economics, University of Chicago Booth School of Business

, Professor of Economics, Booth School of Business Linda Barrington , Executive Director, Cornell University , ILR School

, Executive Director, , ILR School Ahu Yildirmaz, Head of ADP Research Institute, Labor Market Research

Media are invited to arrange interviews with key economists on the related topic and discussion upon request.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

The full agenda will include:

8:00 AM

Registration and Breakfast

9:00 AM

Opening Statement

9:30 AM

Using Payroll Data to Study Key Trends in the U.S. Labor Market: Session 1

Wage Dynamics and Worker Flows: New Facts from Payroll Processor Data

What Drives Rising Pay Inequality?

Skills Transferability and Aggregate Labor Supply, and Other Analyses

11:00 AM

Break

11:30 AM

Using Payroll Data to Study Key Trends in the U.S. Labor Market: Session 2

Understanding the Impacts of Commuting Distance on Employee Turnover, Promotion and Wage Growth Rates

Contingent vs Traditional Workforce Dynamics within Firms: A Comparative Study on Income Volatility and Employment Cycles

What is it Worth to Manage People?

The Labor Market Effects of Demand Shocks: Firm-Level Evidence from the Recovery Act

1:00 PM

Lunch

2:00 PM

The State of the U.S. Labor Market Panel Discussion

3:00 PM

Closing Remarks

3:15 PM – 4:00 PM Networking

WHERE: Harvard Club of New York City

35 W 44th St., New York, NY 10036

North & Biddle Room

ABOUT ADP RESEARCH INSTITUTE:

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these discoveries. Its two primary areas of focus are Labor Market trends, and issues related to People + Performance at work. Its commitment is to offer these discoveries to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater prosperity to the economy at large. Whether you are a business leader, policy maker, academician, team leader, team member, HR or Talent practitioner, or social scientist, you can turn to the Institute for research that is methodologically sound, data that is reliable, and conclusions that are valid.

ABOUT ADP (NASDAQ: ADP):

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, and Payroll informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People, and ADP Research Institute are trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

SOURCE ADP, LLC

Related Links

http://www.adp.com

