ADP to Enable Organizations to Seamlessly Connect Financial and People Data to Drive Better Business Outcomes with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Approximately 160,000 organizations globally use Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and more than 60,000 clients leverage the power of ADP Workforce Now to manage their businesses more strategically and effectively. This new integration offers mutual clients a cloud-based solution for payroll, HR, time and attendance, tax services, benefits and talent management, which helps organizations achieve:

Greater insights : Real-time visibility of financial and HR transactions for faster and informed decision-making.

: Real-time visibility of financial and HR transactions for faster and informed decision-making. Efficiency : Once users input employee information, it is dynamically updated in both systems.

: Once users input employee information, it is dynamically updated in both systems. Peace-of-mind: Proprietary integration technology provides secure, encrypted, two-way data access between applications.

"The workforce looks completely different today than it did just five years ago, and doing business is more complex than ever," said Don Weinstein, chief strategy officer at ADP. "We are empowering employers to navigate complexity by connecting their multiple, disparate, cloud-based systems to leverage employee data and business performance tools to gain powerful insights. We look forward to extending this relationship and having our R&D teams work together on future integrations with other Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications."

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses run and operate," said Marko Perisic, general manager for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. "We're observing that company data is being used, through modern artificial intelligence techniques, to generate insights that empower companies to do business like they never could before. I see the future of this relationship as incredibly synergistic, as we combine our cloud technology expertise with our power to reason around employee and financial data, in a private and secure way, to help our mutual customers be more productive."

The ADP Workforce Now and Dynamics 365 integration is available now on ADP Marketplace, the world's first cloud-based app store designed to help employers manage an ecosystem HCM applications, and Microsoft AppSource, a platform that allows customers to easily find and evaluate enterprise applications.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and A more human resource are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2018 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-to-enable-organizations-to-seamlessly-connect-financial-and-people-data-to-drive-better-business-outcomes-with-microsoft-dynamics-365-300661642.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC

Related Links

http://www.adp.com

