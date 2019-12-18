ADP to Host Innovation Day on February 10, 2020 in New York
Dec 18, 2019, 16:15 ET
ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it will hold an Innovation Day at 10:00 a.m. ET on February 10, 2020 in New York City. Members of the ADP senior management team and technology organization will provide updates on the company's investments in innovation and its vision for its HCM technology portfolio.
A live webcast of the event will be available on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the event. A slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.
About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
