ADP to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced that it will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 9th, 2025 at 5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. GMT.

Links to the live webcast and an archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at investors.adp.com.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matthew Keating, CFA

973.974.3037

[email protected]

Rebecca Koar

203.882.7313

[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann

201.400.4583

[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR