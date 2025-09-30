AdPipe Raises $12M to Scale Authentic Video for Enterprise Brands with AI

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Authentic AI is the future of marketing. If you add your own voice, your humanity, your authenticity to AI, you can finally connect with every customer in ways that matter. This is a once-in-a-generation moment where authenticity and scale collide—and AdPipe exists to make that possible."

— Andrew Levy, CEO & Co-Founder, AdPipe

AdPipe has raised $12M in Series A funding to help enterprise brands build a system to scale authentic video with AI.

Funding Announcement

We're thrilled to announce our $12 million Series A funding to help enterprise brands bring their authentic stories to life at scale with AI.

This round was led by LGVP, with participation from Emery Wells (Founder of Frame.io), Atlanta Ventures, Tom Noonan, Engage VC, and leading voices in SaaS, enterprise AI, and video innovation.

"In five years, no global brand will operate its content workflows without a platform like AdPipe. The team has solved the speed-to-market and personalization challenges that have held enterprise video back for decades." — Itai Tsiddon, LGVP, Co-Founder of Lightricks

"AdPipe is unlocking a new era of enterprise video by marrying creativity with automation. Their approach makes video scalable without losing authenticity." — Emery Wells, Founder of Frame.io

Why Video at Scale Matters

The enterprise video market will hit $48B by 2030, yet most captured footage sits unused. AdPipe unlocks this dormant value by turning video libraries into brand-compliant, personalized content pipelines.

Across industries, customers are seeing measurable results:

Cost per video down 88%

Output up 10x

Video utilization up 80%+

Conversions increased by up to 600%

Scale Without Losing Soul

Enterprise brands across healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing are discovering new ways to forge authentic customer connections through video. By partnering with AdPipe, they unlock the power to:

Personalize and localize content that resonates with specific audiences and markets

Fill organic and paid channels with a steady stream of optimized, high-performing video content

Democratize access to brand-safe video creation across teams and departments

What's Next

With this funding, AdPipe will:

Accelerate AI innovation for personalization and video efficiency

Grow engineering and go-to-market teams

Open a new headquarters in South Downtown Atlanta

See It Live: Modular AI Summit — October 22, 2025, Atlanta

We'll showcase our next wave of AI capabilities at Modular AI, a one-day strategy summit featuring Casey Neistat, Andrew Huberman, and leaders from UPS and other top global brands.

Learn more at www.adpipe.com/modular-2025

About AdPipe

Founded by two filmmakers who saw wasted footage firsthand, AdPipe is the AI-powered video platform that helps enterprises localize and personalize video at scale. Built for enterprise speed, security, and brand compliance, AdPipe enables teams to deliver more with less—while driving measurable ROI.

