adPlanet In-Store Digital Advertising Platform New from Coinstar

"Coinstar is excited to introduce the adPlanet network to regional and national brand advertisers," said Michael Jack, vice president of product management at Coinstar. "adPlanet breaks through the clutter of a grocery store and showcases brands at the point of sale when consumers are shopping, which makes it an effective vehicle for creating lift and maximizing ad budgets."

adPlanet features:

Large screen display (32-inch diagonal) with HD content capabilities

Full-motion, animation, or static imagery options

178-degree display viewability atop 6.5-foot-high kiosks

450 NITS bright display viewable up to 50 feet

Customizable across network and by kiosk

adPlanet seamlessly integrates into existing brand campaigns, and advertisers can track their content's play and performance and change and run ads in real time.

According to Nielsen research, 70 percent of consumers make their decision on what products to buy while at the store, and over 40 percent of shoppers say that digital displays close to the point of purchase can change what they buy.

Coinstar's adPlanet is installed at approximately 4,000 grocery retail locations in 35 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs. Initial retailers include Albertsons/Safeway, Ahold/Delhaize and Tops.

Neptune Retail Solutions is the nation's premier retail marketing services company. NRS will include the Coinstar adPlanet network as part of its NRS digital in-store media network beginning this month.

More information on adPlanet can be found at www.adplanetads.com.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) is the premier marketing partner of the world's most well-known brands, and its broad network of shopper media, incentive platforms and custom merchandising services influences the purchasing decisions of online and offline shoppers across the U.S. and Canada. The business has comprehensive in store marketing media options in over 40,000 stores in the US and Canada. In addition, the business has a digital media network, powered by first-party shopper data, including programmatic display, email, social and video to help brands and retailers connect with consumers. Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, NRS has a sales force of more than 200 people and can be visited online at www.neptuneretailsolutions.com.

