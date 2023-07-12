ADPLANET RETAIL MEDIA GROUP PARTNERS WITH VENGO, ADDING 17,000+ NEW ADVERTISING SCREENS TO ADPLANET'S PROGRAMMATIC DOOH INVENTORY

News provided by

adPlanet Retail Media Group

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

adPlanet™ Retail Media Group announces exclusive programmatic partnership with Vengo ahead of launching over 17,000 additional DOOH screens throughout major retailers nationwide.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- adPlanet Retail Media Group, the largest grocery and retail digital out-of-home (DOOH) network, today announced its partnership with Vengo™, the leading place-based media technology platform.

Vengo will provide exclusive programmatic sales for adPlanet's new DOOH inventory located on the user interface that shoppers are accustomed to engaging with on Coinstar kiosks. adPlanet selected Vengo as its ideal technology and programmatic partner to enable and monetize its UI screens while delivering programmatic DOOH expertise to adPlanet's buyers.

adPlanet Retail Media Group UI and Topper Screens
adPlanet Retail Media Group UI and Topper Screens

adPlanet's UI Network will launch in August, enabling over 17,000 new UI screens in addition to adPlanet's existing 6,500+ topper screens. This massive expansion in scale for adPlanet will reach 3.6 billion monthly audited impressions throughout the largest major retailers in the US.

"Our partnership with Vengo and the launch of the UI Network within Coinstar kiosks cements adPlanet as the largest, most dominant grocery store DOOH network in the US," said Cliff Wohl, General Manager of adPlanet Retail Media Group. "We are excited to introduce this to the marketplace alongside a partner who understands our brand equity and has a strong degree of respect and know-how in the industry."

In August, advertisers will be able to purchase adPlanet's UI Network anywhere they like to buy DOOH via Vengo's sales team. Vengo's knowledge and experience in programmatic advertising will enable buyers to transact with ease and efficiency while driving maximum reach and lift for brands in grocery and retail venues.

"adPlanet is a powerful media network, and this new scale changes the grocery media landscape. As the only place-based DOOH media network with access to adPlanet's 17,000+ UI screens, Vengo is excited to offer brands unprecedented scale and access to a captive grocery and retail audience," said Brian Shimmerlik, CEO & Co-Founder of Vengo.

About adPlanet Retail Media Group by Coinstar 
adPlanet Retail Media Group by Coinstar is the largest grocery & retail DOOH network with measurable, verified impressions. Positioned in premier grocery retail locations across the US with the potential to reach billions of impressions per month, adPlanet's screens located on top of Coinstar kiosks, and soon within the UI of the kiosks, provide brands with visibility and frequency among highly lucrative shoppers in high-traffic locations. For more information, visit www.adplanetads.com.

About Vengo
Vengo is a Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) software company. Vengo enables media buyers to efficiently access target audiences at scale – by connecting DOOH screens to programmatic buyers – through a turnkey technology and sales platform. Vengo, see how far screens can go. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com.

SOURCE adPlanet Retail Media Group

