Adprime Delivers Curated Health Audiences With Apex DSP

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adprime, a leading healthcare publisher and technology-driven online advertising platform, today announced the launch of Apex DSP, its demand side platform (DSP) specifically engineered to address the complexities and unique requirements of marketers in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, health insurance, and hospital systems.

Apex DSP programmatically buys across a wide range of exchanges for display, video, and mobile advertising inventory. The platform is self-service, enabling buyers to plan, set up and manage their own campaigns, increasing flexibility and reducing costs. Apex DSP is designed to address the specific requirements of healthcare advertisers, and also solves the problem of insufficient reach and limited inventory on other DSPs.

Audience Shaping is a key benefit for buyers using Apex DSP. Other DSPs create programmatic auctions of audience inventory that are pre-determined, providing only a fraction of the actual volume available. This makes it very difficult to reach targeted audiences, even with higher bids. Apex DSP eliminates this limitation by searching for and creating all auctions on desired health audiences. This generates up to one hundred percent of the programmatic inventory available for auction, significantly improving campaign reach and results. Audience Shaping can also boost results through geolocation, HCP and condition data targeting, and content targeting.

"I have worked in healthcare media for many years, and one of the key reasons I recently joined Adprime was due to the greatly improved campaign results I saw from its Audience Shaping capabilities," said Barbara Read, Adprime's new Chief Revenue Officer. "When Apex DSP is used alone or combined with Adprime's Health Exchange and massive audience data store, it provides a level of targeting, brand safety, and efficiencies that would have been impossible just a few years ago."

Adprime also recently added new Connected TV (CTV) capabilities, partnering with various CTV publishers to gain access to premium, "pharma-friendly" inventory of streaming content and video games. Adprime can execute data-targeted, list-matched campaigns of any size for its healthcare clients and their agencies. Adprime's scale leverages pre-negotiated, private-market deals with an extensive list of publishers, networks, and programs to ensure that clients can reach and influence specialty healthcare professional (HCP) and niche patient audiences. With Adprime's impressive 97% ad completion rate on non-skippable ad formats, CTV is fast becoming an effective option for healthcare marketers.

"Adprime's suite of specialized programmatic solutions solves a challenging problem for all healthcare marketers," said Adprime CEO Michael Moon. "I have every confidence that our clients will be impressed by the results."

About Adprime

Founded in 2006, Adprime is the largest healthcare publisher and ad platform online, as ranked by comScore. It provides unduplicated reach, ensures brand safety, and connects healthcare brands and institutions to their most valuable direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare professional (HCP) audiences. Adprime anticipates the needs of leading healthcare and life sciences companies, continuously evolving its services and growing its value within the dynamic ad tech ecosystem, as further evidenced by the recent launch of its healthcare-specific demand-side platform (DSP).

Adprime creates customized solutions for advertisers, leveraging its expertise, extensive industry reach, advanced targeting, and unparalleled first-party data. For publishers, Adprime is a strategic growth partner that introduces them to brand advertisers most relevant to their content and useful to their highly engaged audiences.

