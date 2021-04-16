AdPushup Inc recognised as 'The America's Fastest Growing Companies 2021' by Financial Times

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup Inc, a global market leader in the advertising technology ecosystem has been ranked #19 in the second annual Financial Times's 'The America's Fastest Growing Companies 2021'. Compiled with Statista- a research company, the list ranks top 500 private and public companies across the America by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in publicly disclosed revenue between 2016 and 2019.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition as America's 19th fastest growing company, which underscores how quickly the web publishing and media industry is embracing our ad revenue optimization platform. Most of our customers see an immediate top line growth from our solution and which is why word of mouth has been one of the strongest channels for our growth. While the report covers data till 2019, we were able to sustain high growth rates in 2020 too firmly supported by our new product releases and team expansion. It's still Day one for us and we have a very positive outlook to continue our three digit growth rates in 2021 as well," said Mr. Ankit Oberoi, Founder & CEO, AdPushup.

The list follows a strict criterion to be recognised as America's Fastest Growing Company. Only the independent entities with a revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2016 and at least $1.5m generated in 2019 were considered. Another criteria was, the companies had to be headquartered in one of the 20 eligible countries and should have an organic revenue growth between the year 2016 and 2019.

Since its inception, AdPushup has registered a phenomenal growth, raised $632,000 in seed funding on the basis of their unique business model and early success. In 2016, AdPushup raised series-A funding led by Japan-based ad tech company, a Softbank subsidiary: Geniee, Inc.

Between the year 2016 and 2019, the company recorded an approximately 2500% growth in revenue working with clients such as CNET, GSMArena and Make My Trip, establishing an annual revenue run rate of $10 million which snowballed into $30 million by the end of 2020. Last year alone, 60+ enterprise clients were added while increasing the active client base by almost 150%.

The company currently works with 300+ publishers and optimizes billions of ad impressions every month. AdPushup was also confirmed as a Google Certified Publishing Partner in April 2020 and recently became a Prebid member as well.

AdPushup also bagged the 154th position on the 2020 Inc 5000 rankings and was recognized as a finalist of Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

About AdPushup:

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps independent web publishers, media organizations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.

Press contact

Geetanjali Sharma

[email protected]

Website: www.adpushup.com

