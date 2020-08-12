AdPushup Ranks No. 154 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 500 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that AdPushup is No. 154 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

"It's a great accomplishment to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time. One of the key reasons behind this recognition is the exemplary pace at which AdPushup is generating new solutions for the media and publishing industry. From a first-party data processing engine to empower publishers in a cookie-less world, to an updated URL & UTM analytics system—this year has been filled with innovation for us," says Ankit Oberoi, CEO, AdPushup.

The company has also introduced its Prebid Server offering recently via a PaaS (platform as a service) model, allowing developers to integrate server-side header bidding with a single line of code. In the coming future, the ad tech powerhouse is planning to launch a machine learning-driven solution for end-to-end header bidding optimization.

About AdPushup

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps independent web publishers, media organizations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.

