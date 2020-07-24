AdPushup Recognized as a Finalist of Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimization platform, currently serving 4 billion+ monthly impressions for over 300 publishers, has been named a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row. AdPushup was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face—from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honour and congratulate each winner and finalist."

"We are pleased to be awarded this distinction for the second time in a row. With Microsoft's technology stack and unmatched support, our solutions have empowered publishers across the world in optimizing their advertising-based revenue. We hope to continue building cutting-edge technology, driving market adoption, and staying true to our mission to keep the world's information freely accessible," said Ankit Oberoi, CEO and Founder, AdPushup.

Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. AdPushup was recognized for providing outstanding solutions in the Media & Communications category.

About AdPushup

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps web publishers, media enterprises, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their revenue growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, and AdBlock recovery. AdPushup is backed by Microsoft Ventures, is a member of IAB, TAG, and the winner of NASSCOM EMERGE 50 award.

