AdPushup reveals 3rd edition of Global Publishing Leaders (2023) list

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimization platform for publishers by Zelto Inc, has released the list of winners for their third edition of Global Publishing Leaders 2023. In the previous editions many leading stalwarts of the ad tech ecosystem had been recognised for their efforts towards the Industry.

On the occasion of the final list reveal, Ankit Oberoi, CEO and Founder, Zelto Inc said, "AdPushup's Global Publishing leaders is an attempt to recognise and honour individuals who have made remarkable contributions and were a driving force of change in the industry. The industry has always been dynamic and demands the core skill of adaptability in order for someone to excel. We hope highlighting the achievements and their innovative approaches, inspires more young leaders to raise the bar even higher."

In the current edition, the Global Publishers Leaders includes individuals from multinational organisations and regional players who have made an excellent contribution not only towards their organisations but to the entire industry as well, which are well worthy of recognition and praise. Some of the leading names from this year's list are :

Mike Lewis , Senior Director, Slideshare

, Senior Director, Slideshare Sriram Konanur , Programmatic Manager, Cricbuzz

, Programmatic Manager, Cricbuzz Daniel Haim , Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Newsmax

, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Newsmax Bazam Jasim , (Head, Business & Operations at TheDailyNet & MEAWW)

, (Head, Business & Operations at TheDailyNet & MEAWW) Will Seippel , (CEO, WorthPoint)

The entire list can be viewed here: https://www.adpushup.com/awards/gpl/gpl-2023/

AdPushup, one of the important players in the ad optimization landscape, recognizes the efforts of such leaders through this event. The list has been made after evaluating the nominees on various parameters in the form of a selection process, some of the important parameters include:

Played a pivotal role in driving the change

Displayed an in-depth understanding of the publishing and ad operations ecosystem

Made an outstanding overall contribution to the media industry

About AdPushup:

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform by Zelto Inc and a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps independent web publishers, media organisations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.

