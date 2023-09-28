AdQuick accesses leading omnichannel DSPs via Place Exchange to streamline OOH media operations and support advertising partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick, the world's top out of home (OOH) advertising platform, announced today that its clients can now activate its curated programmatic supply within any demand side platform (DSP) that is integrated with Place Exchange.

This capability integration allows AdQuick's advertisers to curate programmatic digital OOH supply using the industry's most holistic information and insights, and then buy the supply via Place Exchange across its many DSP partners, including many of the leading omnichannel DSPs. 

In addition to using unprecedented audience insights for campaign planning on the front end, AdQuick also provides post-campaign measurement on the back end, supporting its clients in effectively reaching target audiences and fulfilling business outcomes with OOH. The result is the ability for clients to leverage AdQuick's capabilities and expertise across an expanded set of buying platforms.

"When we launched AdQuick in 2016, OOH planning, buying, and analytics were some of the more archaic processes in the industry. Since then, to its great credit, the industry as a whole has embraced the promise of OOH as a true performance channel, and these integrations serve as an example of the value that collaboration can bring to everyone," said Matthew O'Connor, founder and CEO of AdQuick. "With everyone rowing in the same direction, advertisers and agencies are best positioned to achieve maximum success in their OOH campaigns – comparable to, or even better than, other channels."

AdQuick's expanded OOH offering via Place Exchange can be activated today on AdQuick's platform. For more information, visit https://www.adquick.com/advertisers.

About AdQuick
AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1600+ media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and 90+ countries abroad.

