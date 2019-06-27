AdQuick Announces Max Polisar As Company's New Chief Revenue Officer

A 17-year marketing veteran, Max is a recognized leader with a proven track record of accelerating growth for innovative digital businesses. Most recently, Max served as Chief Revenue Officer, at Awesomeness, where he led the first premier Influencer Marketing network of 100,000 YouTube channels, built its 50 person brand partnerships team, and doubled the size of its media business. Prior to that role, Max worked as a sales leader across a number of venture backed companies, where he was first to bring top brand endorsements to social video creators at scale, cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) applications to global marketers, and early stage mobile marketing and data solutions.

"We're delighted to have such a well-respected executive join the team," said Alexis Ohanian, Initialized Capital Managing Partner. "Max will play a pivotal role in helping AdQuick.com and its cutting edge technology grow this accelerating marketing channel."

"I'm energized to work with a company that wants to make an impact within an industry that is ripe for the next level of transformation and accomplishment," said Max Polisar. "OOH is the only form of traditional advertising that is growing year-over-year, and AdQuick.com's platform introduces simplicity, speed, and scale, which opens the door for innovative and timely ways to leverage the marketing channel as a whole. AdQuick.com is experiencing rapid growth, so it's an exciting time to join the company," added Polisar.

AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising, and is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online. Founded in Los Angeles by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to make OOH advertising more transparent, easier and effective through advanced machine learning-driven, and high-touch campaign building technology. Currently brands such as Squarespace, Turo, WWE, Mizzen + Main, and Compass among many other next generation marketers use AdQuick to make OOH a key part of their marketing mix. For more information visit www.AdQuick.com.

