AdQuick.com and OutPoint Partner to Bring Revenue Lift Modeling Solution to Out-of-Home Advertising

The partnership gives marketers actionable OOH ad performance data while also recommending the most effective advertising channels tailored to bottom line results

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the world's top out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, today announces a partnership with OutPoint , a predictive media mix modeling (MMM) platform, to enable AdQuick users to intelligently diversify and scale their advertising media mix–including their existing out-of-home campaigns.

"In the wake of iOS14+, many brands are seeking to diversify their media mix and find more effective channels and tools to measure performance," said Rob Palumbo, co-founder and CEO at OutPoint. "We're excited to partner with AdQuick to introduce OOH and media mix modeling solutions to our growing roster of DTC brands. In today's uncertain market, demonstrating improved ad performance is essential; every dollar counts. Marketers can use OutPoint and AdQuick together to launch new channels like OOH confidently and continue to scale based on bottom-line results."

As user-level tracking diminishes due to consumer privacy concerns, media mix modeling provides a solution to the new measurement challenges marketers face. Media mix modeling enables accurate and robust ROI analysis without leveraging user-level data, tracking personal information, or otherwise encroaching on consumer privacy. OutPoint's revenue lift modeling makes it easy to understand the total economic impact of all advertising channels, including insight into specific spend recommendations, the ability to scale paid media efficiently across channels, and measurement capabilities including organic lift and return for online and offline channels like OOH.

"The combination of AdQuick and OutPoint gave NorthOne the tools and confidence we needed to invest in out-of-home advertising," said Simon Mills, Performance Marketing Lead at NorthOne Business Banking. "OutPoint helped us model the incremental lift from out-of-home that previously was going unattributed, allowing us not only to understand the impact of our out-of-home campaigns but also how we should spend our marketing dollars moving forward."

AdQuick's partnership with OutPoint reinforces the importance of measuring advertising campaign effectiveness in a privacy-friendly and unified manner. To learn more about OOH ad performance data and how outdoor advertising can enhance the effectiveness of your overarching media mix, please visit AdQuick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About OutPoint

OutPoint is a data science and media mix modeling (MMM) platform that empowers high-growth B2C brands to improve marketing budget allocation and maximize growth efficiency. OutPoint's predictive models recommend how much to dial-up or dial-down ad spend across channels and offer a roadmap for unlocking future growth. Learn more here: https://www.outpoint.app

