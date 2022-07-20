AdQuick.com, Clear Channel Outdoor Innovate to Deliver Real-Time Availability Data to Modernize Out-of-Home Media Buying

"The past two years have changed the pace of the OOH marketplace," said Matthew O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick. "Today, marketers must move even faster and embrace new levels of marketing agility. By partnering with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, we aim to provide marketers with real-time data about media inventory instantly while empowering them to make OOH planning and buying decisions with up-to-the-minute precision."

This is a necessary step forward in workflow automation amongst buyers and sellers as media publishers and others innovate on the RFP response process to better align with the real time decisions marketers are making in media today.

CCOA has been focused on advancing its digital capabilities to meet the demands of its valued clients and this includes the greater agency, buying and planning communities. These innovations to automate its workflow processes internally, as well as building connectivity with external platforms, further integrates OOH into the digital media buying ecosystem.

"Our partnership with AdQuick demonstrates Clear Channel's commitment to using innovative technology and data to enable advertisers to make OOH planning decisions in real time or activate on these plans for immediate messaging to the consumers," said Erika Goldberg, Chief of Business Operations, CCOA. "Our focus remains on meeting our customers' evolving business needs and that includes developing technology-driven solutions that enable marketers and advertisers to make informed decisions about their media planning processes while swiftly executing OOH campaigns, and this partnership will enable that."

To learn more about real-time inventory availability data, please visit www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1400 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 28 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact: Kristin Hege, Convey Communications Agency

[email protected]

480.540.6496

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ("CCOH") (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries.

Contact: Jason D. King, SVP, Corporate Communications & Marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor

[email protected]

212.812.0064

SOURCE AdQuick