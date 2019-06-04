AdQuick.com Releases Campaign Genius, so Marketers can Plan and Optimize Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Campaigns in Minutes

AdQuick was designed to do away with the cumbersome process of planning and managing outdoor advertising campaigns. A proprietary algorithm, data from dozens of media types and 100% of OOH inventory in the U.S., it eliminates many of the complexities of campaign planning, including but not limited to identifying premium, available locations, optimal pricing, CPM (cost per thousand impressions) and availability of inventory from thousands of media owners.

"OOH advertising is a $35 billion dollar a year industry, despite a painstaking planning and buying process which provides little to no measurement or ROI data," said Matthew O'Connor, AdQuick co-founder and CEO. "We've spoken with dozens of brands that had completely abandoned outdoor advertising because of the difficulty and lack of information around campaigns. Through AdQuick's platform and turnkey solutions, we're taking what previously took weeks to months of planning down to a process that can take mere minutes to plan and execute. This will grow the entire OOH industry by making it much more transparent and seamless for brands to plan and execute campaigns, and then receive actionable data to analyze ROI from billions of dollars of OOH inventory."

OOH is the only traditional format that has experienced consistent growth in global advertising sales in the last ten years, according to a 2019 report by Magna Research. OOH continues to outperform other traditional media formats and revenues are expected to outperform again in the next five years (2019-2023) with a global growth of +2.8% per year.

AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising, and is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online. Founded in Los Angeles by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to make OOH advertising more transparent, easier and effective through advanced machine learning-driven, high-touch campaign building technology, Currently brands such as Turo, Mizzen + Main, Squarespace and Compass among many other next generation marketers use AdQuick to make OOH a key part of their marketing-mix. For more information visit www.AdQuick.com .

