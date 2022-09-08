AdQuick.com Releases Report Debunking Myths and Misconceptions about Out-of-Home Advertising

Research reveals misconceptions surrounding time, money and resources required to launch an outdoor advertising campaign and measure its performance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announces the results of its report, Debunking Myths and Misconceptions about Out-of-Home Advertising, 2022 . With the goal of reconciling common misconceptions on modern OOH, AdQuick commissioned a third-party research firm to anonymously survey B2B and B2C advertisers in the United States to gauge their experiences and impressions of OOH advertising. This new research highlights common misconceptions professional marketers hold regarding pricing, measurability, campaign timelines and the OOH vendor landscape.

"At AdQuick.com, our focus is helping brands and agencies plan, buy and measure every kind of outdoor advertising, and effectively leverage OOH for the powerful performance channel it is," said Matthew O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick. "We've worked with thousands of brands and we spend a lot of time helping them better understand what to expect from modern OOH today. Innovation and performance-based strategies aren't reserved for digital media alone. Our customers are running big, bold, measurable OOH campaigns. The days of time-consuming vendor research, cold calling and opaque negotiations are long gone. It's time to reconcile common misconceptions with modern OOH."

Highlights from the study include:

80% of respondents believe OOH takes longer to launch compared to other media channels. For example, though OOH campaigns can easily be launched in under a week with the right technology, only 2% of the marketing professionals believed this to be the case.





Price was listed as the No.1 obstacle to increasing OOH investing, yet the average CPM of outdoor media is less than $5 . Just 2% of advertisers surveyed realized that OOH was so affordable, and over 54% expected OOH CPMs to cost upward of $10 .





. Just 2% of advertisers surveyed realized that OOH was so affordable, and over 54% expected OOH CPMs to cost upward of . Today, thousands of OOH vendors operate across the U.S. but more than 60% of marketers surveyed believe there are just dozens. This ties into more than two thirds of respondents saying it's more difficult to launch outdoor advertising campaigns.





75% of advertising professionals surveyed believe it's still harder to measure OOH than it is to measure other ad channels. Of the metrics considered, 44% said offline conversions were the most challenging.

While advertisers may recall OOH's past as a clunky, difficult to manage format, modern technology has ushered in a new era of outdoor advertising.

"An increasing number of consumers are cutting their cable and reporting widespread distrust in social media channels, so it's no surprise broadcast impressions are down and digital campaigns aren't as effective as they used to be," said O'Connor. "Advertisers today need OOH to boost their campaigns. That means moving beyond how difficult OOH used to be to embracing how modern OOH can help boost performance and deliver measurable results."

AdQuick is the first true platform for OOH advertising. AdQuick.com leverages robust datasets and proprietary tools to enable data-led OOH media planning, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI.

Read the full report here . For more information on AdQuick or to schedule a demo, visit www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1,400 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and over 40 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

