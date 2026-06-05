ADR International Launches the World's First GenAI Virtual Tutor for Procurement Powered by CodeBaby

AI-powered procurement learning platform combines 40 years of ADR expertise with conversational AI to redefine procurement capability development.

MILWAUKEE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADR International, a global procurement capability development and consulting organization with more than 40 years of expertise, today announced the launch of Sophie, a GenAI Virtual Tutor trained exclusively on ADR's proprietary procurement methodologies, consulting frameworks, and real-world procurement knowledge.

Powered by CodeBaby's Geppetto conversational AI platform, Sophie delivers interactive procurement coaching designed specifically for procurement and sourcing professionals, moving beyond traditional eLearning into intelligent, AI-guided learning and performance support.

Unlike conventional eLearning platforms that rely on static modules and one-way content delivery, Sophie creates an interactive learning environment where procurement professionals can ask questions, explore scenarios, reinforce learning concepts, and receive guided coaching tailored to their specific needs.

"Sophie represents a major shift in procurement capability development," said Robin Jackson, CEO of ADR International. "This is not generic AI. Sophie is trained specifically on ADR's procurement methodologies and decades of consulting expertise to deliver highly focused, practical procurement coaching. Organizations like Singtel and Wienerberger are already choosing ADR because of Sophie."

ADR's procurement training solutions have been used by leading organizations worldwide across industries including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, construction, technology, and financial services. Sophie is already being adopted by global organizations to modernize procurement learning, accelerate onboarding, and support ongoing workforce development.

Sophie also supports AI-driven role-play and guided procurement simulations, helping professionals practice negotiations, stakeholder management, sourcing conversations, and change initiatives using ADR's proven consulting methodologies.

The launch also marks ADR's expanded U.S. market presence through its strategic collaboration with Milwaukee-based conversational AI company CodeBaby.

"ADR's procurement expertise gives Sophie a level of domain intelligence generic AI platforms cannot replicate," said Norrie Daroga, CEO of CodeBaby. "Together, we've created a conversational AI experience designed specifically for procurement learning and performance support."

ADR plans continued expansion of Sophie's capabilities, including multilingual support, advanced procurement simulations, and broader supply chain learning applications.

To learn more or request a live demonstration of Sophie, visit:

www.adr-international.com

About ADR International

ADR International is a global procurement capability development and consulting organization with more than 40 years of experience helping organizations improve procurement performance, sourcing capability, and supply chain effectiveness. ADR provides procurement training, consulting, eLearning, and capability development solutions to organizations worldwide. Learn more: www.adr-international.com

About CodeBaby

CodeBaby provides a scalable conversational AI platform, Geppetto™, that enables organizations to build and deploy real-time, character-based AI experiences for customer engagement, workforce training, and interactive learning applications. Designed for natural interaction at enterprise scale, Geppetto enables unlimited simultaneous conversations through approachable, easy-to-deploy AI characters without the complexity and cost associated with hyper-realistic digital human technologies. CodeBaby's solutions are used by leading global enterprises across hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, and consumer brand environments. Learn more at www.codebaby.com.

For media inquiries, demo requests, or interviews, contact:

Media Contacts:

ADR

Robin Jackson

[email protected]

CodeBaby

Bill Grindle

[email protected]

614-554-3985

SOURCE ADR Inrernational