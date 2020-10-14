Adrea Rubin Wins 2020 Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in 100 plus categories. Adrea Rubin was awarded the Gold recognition in the first-time category of Women of the Year – Social Media.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times, our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year." Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9.

Adrea Rubin is Chief Executive Officer of Adrea Rubin Marketing, a direct to consumer agency that is passionate about pets. Utilizing social media, Adrea created her first global pet community in 2015. Her vision to unite pets and humans across the world resulted in two additional communities being added in 2019 and 2020. This unique use of social media represents all phases of an animal's life from birth to death. These communities have fostered communication of animal lovers across the world. Membership is open for all types of animals and no fee is ever charged.

Adrea Rubin shared, "My personal mission was to give a Voice to the Voiceless. Philanthropy was a key component of the creation of the animal communities. Donations are made to animal shelters and those in need around the world. The original vision was to create an animal community that would virtually travel the world together. Being recognized by the Stevie awards, in the first ever social media category, is validation of my long-term passion for the human-animal bond. Social media, when used effectively, can enrich people's lives. I am inspired to continue the expansion of these communities."

About Adrea Rubin Marketing

A direct to consumer agency with a Different View, Adrea Rubin Marketing is celebrating its 30th year of providing innovative data-driven solutions. Our marketing strategies help our clients Amplify their reach, Capture new customers and Grow leads into sales. The firm's services include lead generation, data procurement, competitive insights, custom modeling and analytics, creative messaging, and consultation supported by solid solutions to drive business growth. With our "Think Different" approach we challenge the conventional with unconventional thinking. Adrea Rubin Marketing is a diversity vendor as certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel (WBENC).

