AdRevs Inc. Welcomes Chris Patrick to the Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdRevs Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Patrick as Vice President of Business Development. In his role with AdRevs, Chris will identify and focus on new opportunities for growth and business for the full-service digital ad network.

"We are extremely excited to have Chris joining our team and feel he will make an immediate impact on the success of our company," says Mike Abrami, President of AdRevs. "Chris' expertise in network/agency operations, offer development, brand management, and industry experience, along with his reputation for building long-lasting and beneficial business relationships, is going to serve us, and our clients, well."

Prior to joining AdRevs, Chris was co-founder of Society Invite CPA network, then accepted the position of Managing Partner when Society Invite rebranded to MonsterAds and moved its operations to Puerto Rico.

Chris' industry knowledge runs the gamut from affiliate operations to all forms of digital advertising, including: search, mobile, email, and social media campaigns, as well as finding and launching products and services in the digital marketplace.

"Having worked with AdRevs for several years as a client, I couldn't be happier with becoming part of such a top rate organization," says Chris. "They are exceptional people with very effective and successful leadership. We have the resources, support, and experience to take AdRevs to the top of our industry very rapidly. It's going to be a really fun ride!"

About AdRevs Inc.: AdRevs Inc. is a digital advertising and media buying agency specializing in lead generation and new customer acquisition. Through its suite of channel partners, publisher relationships, consumer email databases, and industry affiliations, AdRevs Inc is able to create highly targeted, high performance marketing campaigns for marketing partners around the globe.

CONTACT: info@adrevs.com

SOURCE AdRevs Inc.

