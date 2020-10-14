ADRF Announces Certification to UL 2524, Second Edition, for its Public Safety Communication System

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, today announced its PSR-U Series and the BBx-U Series, the first line of public safety repeaters and battery backups Listed/Certified by UL to UL 2524, the Standard for In-building 2 way Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems, second edition, both individually and as a comprehensive system. The products are also the first to receive the Enhanced UL Certification Mark for UL 2524, second edition.

"Our PSR-U and BBx-U Series of public safety repeaters and battery backups continues ADRF's over twenty-year history of developing solutions that meet or exceed the latest standards and code requirements for in-building public safety connectivity," said Dennis Burns, director of public safety at ADRF. "As UL 2524 increasingly becomes a requirement across jurisdictions, our products enable building owners to ensure they receive the certificate of occupancy by installing ADRF's UL Certified system now and in the future."

ADRF's new UL 2524 Listed/Certified solutions include:

PSR-78-9533-U: 2W public safety 700/800 MHz Class A/Class B digital repeater

PSR-78-9537-U: 5W public safety 700/800 MHz Class A/Class B digital repeater

ADRF-BBL/BBS-U: 12V/24V/48V battery backup rated for minimum 12-hour runtime

UL 2524, second edition, covers products including repeater, transmitter, receiver, signal booster components, remote annunciators and operational consoles, power supply, and battery charging system components to be employed in accordance with the following Model Building and Installation Codes: NFPA 1, NFPA 72, NFPA 101, NFPA 1221, and the International Fire Code (IFC).

"It's important building owners across the nation are aware of UL 2524 as more Authorities Having Jurisdictions (AHJs) require it to help ensure emergency responders are able to communicate via their land mobile radios ," said Larry Shudak, principal engineer for life safety technologies at UL. "It's great to see ADRF become the first to certify their products with the Enhanced UL Certification Mark to UL 2524, second edition, which will help to provide greater clarity and transparency in code compliance determination by AHJs. The AHJs can simply scan the QR code on the enhanced Mark, to receive complete details about ADRF's UL Certification."

The PSR-U Series and BBL-U Series are currently available for sale. To learn more about ADRF's full suite of products including DAS, repeaters, antennas, and components, visit www.adrftech.com.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, ERCES (Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, NSCA, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

SOURCE Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.adrftech.com

