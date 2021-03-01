ADRF Expands Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Portfolio with Half Watt 700/800 MHz Repeater

BURBANK, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Emergency Radio Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES) provider, today announced the commercial availability of its PSR-78-8527 0.5W Public Safety 700/800 MHz digital repeater. Its compact form factor and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) make the latest addition to the PSR Series ideal for improving first responder radio communication in small to mid-sized buildings.

The PSR-78-8527 supports all 700 and 800 MHz public safety frequency bands, including FirstNet (Band 14) and complies with the latest IFC and NFPA code requirements. Its digital signal processing (DSP) filters help eliminate adjacent channel interference to allow band selectivity, and the product supports up to two non-contiguous wideband filters for both 700 MHz and 800MHz public safety frequencies via ADRF's intuitive web-based graphical user interface (GUI), providing complete control to the user from a remote location.

"There was significant demand from current and prospective clients looking for a lower power repeater that supports public safety communication for their small to mid-sized buildings," said Dennis Burns, director of public safety at ADRF. "The 0.5W repeater not only satisfies this need, but rounds out our support of all North American public safety frequency bands and various output powers for buildings of all sizes."

PSR-78-8527 Repeater Features:

NFPA 72, NFPA 1221, IFC code compliant

Supports 700/800 MHZ, including Band 14 analog and digital systems

Alarming output to supervised circuits for: antenna, amplifier, AC or DC power supply, battery, and charger failure

NEMA 4 Rated Enclosure

Supports FCC Part 90 Class B wideband repeater designations

Up to 85 dB of gain and up to 27 dBm composite output power

Full range of passband filter options from 3 MHz to 18 MHz

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, ERCES (Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, NSCA, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

