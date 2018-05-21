ADRF Expands FirstNet Compliant Product Line with Launch of New 5W Channelized Digital Repeaters

The PSR-78-9537 provides 5W or 37dBm of output power per band and is designed to protect the lives of first responders and building occupants by ensuring blanket connectivity, regardless of the building layout and type of emergency. The new product and ADRF's 2W channelized public safety repeater, PSR-78-9533, will allow building owners and systems integrators to choose either 2W or 5W options that most accurately meets their individual needs and offer enough flexibility to equip small buildings and skyscrapers alike.

"As regulations change, it's important for buildings to have cost effective options that meet FirstNet and AHJ requirements while further improving safety," said Julie Song, President of ADRF. "The new line of products we've built meets both of these pivotal needs, adding scalability into our offerings and providing interoperability with a number of solutions already on the market."

The PSR-78-9537 is compliant with IFC and NFPA Codes. The product features software defined filtering of up to 32 non-contiguous narrowband channels that can be controlled through ADRF's web or mobile GUI, as well as alarming outputs to supervised circuits for antenna, amplifier, power supply, battery, and charger failures.

ADRF is showcasing the PSR-78-9537 and several other public safety and commercial communication solutions at the 2018 Connectivity Expo, taking place in Charlotte, NC through May 24th. Interested conference attendees are encouraged to visit booth # 209 to see the products first-hand.

For more information, visit www.adrftech.com.

About ADRF

About ADRF Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, antennas and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications and is a member of the HetNet Forum, DASPedia, Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association, Safer Buildings Coalition, and Forbes Technology Council. For more information, please visit www.adrftech.com.

