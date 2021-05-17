ADRF Introduces UL 2524 Certified VHF and UHF Public Safety Repeaters

BURBANK, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, today announced the commercial availability of its PSR-U Series VHF and UHF channelized digital repeaters. The PSR-U Series is certified to UL 2524, second edition, the Standard for in-building 2-way emergency radio communication enhancement systems (ERCES).

UL 2524, second edition, represents the most rigorous set of standards to enable emergency responders to communicate with each other in and around commercial buildings. It covers products including repeater, transmitter, receiver, signal booster components, remote annunciators and operational consoles, power supply and battery charging system components to be employed in accordance with the following Model Building and Installation Codes: NFPA 1, NFPA 72, NFPA 101, NFPA 1221 and the International Fire Code (IFC).

"With the addition of our PSR-U Series VHF and UHF repeaters, we now offer building owners a full range of UL 2524-certified products to support all public safety frequency bands including 700/800 and FirstNet," said Dennis Burns, director of public safety at ADRF. "ADRF has been a leader in public safety for over 20 years and we strive to ensure our products comply or exceed every code requirement and standard in all jurisdictions. As UL 2524 is adopted across the nation over the next few years, building owners will require these solutions to adequately support first responder communication."

ADRF's complete list of PSR-U Series solutions now includes:

PSR-VU-9537-U: 5W VHF/UHF Class A/Class B digital repeater

PSR-U-9537-U: 5W UHF Class A/Class B digital repeater

PSR-78-9533-U: 2W public safety 700/800 MHz Class A/Class B digital repeater

PSR-78-9537-U: 5W public safety 700/800 MHz Class A/Class B digital repeater

ADRF-BBL/BBS-U: 12V/24V/48V battery backup rated for minimum 12-hour runtime

"We're excited to see ADRF complete the UL 2524 certification of their digital repeaters and battery backups for all public safety frequency bands, including 700/800 and VHF/UHF," said Allan Sanedrin, principal engineer, Fire and Life Safety Signaling Systems at UL "The Authorities Having Jurisdiction across the country continue to accelerate their enforcement of this standard as there is great momentum towards ensuring first responders have ubiquitous connectivity inside buildings to keep tenants and occupants safe during emergencies. Additionally, the Enhanced and Smart UL Certification Mark that accompanies certified products, such as ADRFs, will provide greater clarity and transparency into compliance with the applicable codes and standards."

ADRF's PSR-U Series repeaters and BBL/S-U Series of battery backups are all commercially available. To learn more about ADRF's full suite of products including DAS, repeaters, antennas and components, visit www.adrftech.com.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, ERCES (Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, NSCA, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com

SOURCE Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.adrftech.com

