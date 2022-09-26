ADRF Launches C-band Wireless Solutions to Enable Ubiquitous 5G Coverage

The ADXV DAS C-band Modules and SDRX C-band Repeater Will be Commercially Available in Q4 2022

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, today announced the launch of its new ADXV DAS C-band solution and the SDRX C-band repeater. The solutions allow mobile carriers, building owners, system integrators, and neutral hosts to bring ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues of every size.

The ADXV DAS C-band modules include mid-power remote (MPR) and high-power remote (HPR) options supporting C-band frequencies ranging from 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz. It can be deployed standalone or added seamlessly to an existing ADXV DAS chassis for an easy upgrade path from 4G/LTE systems.

The new SDRX C-band repeater supports frequency ranges from 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz and can be mounted on a rooftop, sidewall, or pole to bring 5G coverage for small to medium size buildings in busy metropolitan areas as well as highways or isolated rural areas.

"We are excited to launch our new suite of C-band solutions to help partners and customers usher in a new era of 5G connectivity," said Julie Song, CEO of ADRF. "C-band is vital to the continued success of 5G networks for all carriers, and our solutions can be deployed with ease due to the modularity of our ADXV DAS and configurable repeater that can support a wide range of networking environments."

The ADXV DAS C-band solution features include:

Supports power sharing of multiple carriers' signals via configurable grouped POI units

Supports 600MHz, 700MHz + Band14, Cellular + SMR800, SMR900 + Paging, PCS, AWS, WCS, BRS (TD-LTE/5GNR and FDD-LTE) and C-Band (TDD)

Daisy-chain and monitor up to 15 Head Ends with an Ethernet hub

Web-based GUI and connectivity via DHCP (in host mode)

Supports dry contact alarming

Both AC and DC power supply options available

SMB (snap-on) interconnections for quick installation

The SDRX C-band repeater features include:

Standalone repeater with 2x2 MIMO capability (requires 2 units to support 4x4)

5G NR support with two 60~100MHz channel filters

85 dB system gain for maximal coverage distance

36/36 dBm of composite DL/UL maximum output power

IP66 rating and passive cooling for outdoor applications

Intuitive and easy to use web-based GUI

Support for external wireless modem for remote control and alarming

ADRF will debut the ADXV DAS C-band modules and passives, as well as the SDRX C-band repeater at their booth during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas from September 28-30th, 2022.

Both C-band solutions will be commercially available in Q4 2022. To learn more about ADRF 5G solutions, visit https://adrftech.com/ .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

