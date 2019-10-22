ADRF Launches Suite of 5G In-Building Wireless Solutions at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, announced its 5G suite of wireless products, including MWR Series mmWave repeaters, ADXD Series digital DAS, and mmWave support for ADXV Series DAS. These solutions enable carriers, enterprises, and building owners to provide robust 5G in-building wireless connectivity required to support Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Massive IoT (mMTC), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC), and other data-intensive digital applications for buildings of all sizes.

"ADRF has been a leader of in-building wireless connectivity solutions for 20 years, and we are proud to unveil our next generation of products to support 5G connectivity for stadiums, campuses, and venues of all shapes and sizes," says Andrew Jun, Chief Technology Officer at ADRF. "The mmWave support for our DAS and repeater solutions allow enterprises and carriers to continue building private and commercial LTE wireless networks, and cost-effectively upgrade to 5G when they are ready."

Key 5G product highlights include:

MWR Series mmWave Repeaters: The first fully-integrated all-in-one mmWave RF repeater brings robust in-building wireless coverage for small to medium size venues, supporting the n261 band (27.5 GHz~28.35 GHz) and up to 800 MHz IBW.

The first fully-integrated all-in-one mmWave RF repeater brings robust in-building wireless coverage for small to medium size venues, supporting the n261 band (27.5 GHz~28.35 GHz) and up to 800 MHz IBW. ADXD Series Digital DAS : ADXD DAS provides a fiber-to-the-edge (FTTX) option to support multi-carrier 4G LTE and 5G high capacity and coverage connectivity needs for in-building networks. The modular and future-proof design transports frequencies from 600 to 3700 MHz on a single hardware layer regardless of protocol or modulation.

: ADXD DAS provides a fiber-to-the-edge (FTTX) option to support multi-carrier 4G LTE and 5G high capacity and coverage connectivity needs for in-building networks. The modular and future-proof design transports frequencies from 600 to 3700 MHz on a single hardware layer regardless of protocol or modulation. mmWave Support for ADXV Series DAS: ADRF's flagship DAS improves its best of breed flexibility and modularity to satisfy public safety, enterprise, and carrier needs on a single compact platform with the introduction of modules supporting 5G NR Band n261 (27.5 GHz~28.35 GHz).

ADRF will showcase its suite of 5G products at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles on October 22-24, 2019. To learn more about ADRF's suite of products including DAS, repeaters, antennas, and passive components, contact sales@adrftech.com.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CBRS Alliance, HetNet Forum, DASPedia, Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association, Safer Buildings Coalition, and Forbes Technology Council. www.adrftech.com .



