Adrian Martin Named Winner of 2024 AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award, Sponsored by Advocate Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the 2024 American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award, sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc., is Adrian Martin, Director of Legal Services and Head Paralegal at Yaeger Law.

He was nominated by Laura Yaeger, who stated in her nomination letter that Adrian is her "right-hand man." Adrian earned his Paralegal Certificate from Lone Star College. He has 20 years of experience in personal injury, product liability, and mass tort injury cases.

Adrian Martin of Yaeger Law

Adrian manages and leads the team at Yaeger Law and collaborates with Laura Yaeger to develop case and client management strategies. He serves as a mentor at the firm and encompasses Yaeger Law's core values daily by fostering a culture of trust, respect, and collaboration.

Adrian is dedicated to continuing education and frequently attends CLEs and webinars to learn more about the firm's practice areas. In addition to being an AAJ member, he volunteers with immigration support services to help new applicants navigate the citizenship process.

Laura Yaeger stated, "Adrian brings all his various talents to his role, including knowledge of the legal system and process, empathy for our clients and their families, a unique understanding of technology and data analytics, and a mastery of systems to ensure efficiency, all while living the vision that clients and their situations matter. Simply, I could not take an all-out stand against wrongdoers without my right-hand man!"

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award is given to an exceptional AAJ Paralegal Affiliate member who has made contributions to the paralegal profession, shown commitment to continuing legal education, and commitment to community volunteering. Advocate Capital, Inc. is proud to sponsor this award that recognizes the key role that paralegals play in our nation's civil justice system and our communities.

Adrian will receive the award at AAJ's Annual Convention on July 19-23 in Nashville. As part of the award, he will receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration for AAJ's 2024 Annual Convention.

