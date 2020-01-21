Adriana Gonzalez Sworn In As President Of The Palm Beach County Justice Association

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Adriana Gonzalez, of Gonzalez & Cartwright, P.A. , has made history after being sworn in as the first female president of the Palm Beach County Justice Association (PBCJA). Gonzalez officially took the helm during the annual election dinner, which took place on January 9, 2020. She will serve until January 2021.

First established in 1988, the PBCJA is dedicated to upholding the honor and dignity of the legal profession. Members are steadfast in their efforts to vigorously represent ALL injured parties, regardless of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, status, disability or differences, with the utmost professionalism. PBCJA believes diversity, inclusion and tolerance are essential to achieving liberty and justice for all.

"I recently had the honor of being sworn in as the first female president of the PBCJA, but I want to be clear that the honor isn't in the title," says Gonzalez. "It is in the work that the PBCJA members do to protect the civil justice system. I'm so thankful to be a part of this group. I promise to do my very best to uphold the values of the PBCJA."

Gonzalez works alongside her partner, Charles Cartwright, to provide justice to injured Floridians. Together, the two formed their law firm, Gonzalez & Cartwright, P.A. , in 2010. The firm's focus has always been to secure justice for victims who have been severely injured.

Gonzalez also devotes a substantial amount of time to community service. Born in Colombia, her family immigrated to Florida when she was nine-years-old. Now, she uses her fluent Spanish to help other Spanish-speaking Floridians in need of legal help. Additionally, she has served as a past President of the Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association and currently serves on the Board of the Florida Justice Association Women's Caucus, the Board of the Palm Beach County Justice Association and the Board of the ACLU-FL. She is also active in politics: she served as a Delegate to the Democratic National Convention and has overseen voter protection and expansion efforts in Palm Beach County in the last three elections.

