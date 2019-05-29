Adriana Herrera Appointed Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial Oncology at Eisai Inc.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announced the immediate appointment of Adriana Herrera as Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial Oncology.

Herrera will be responsible for developing and implementing the commercial strategy to accelerate the growth of Eisai's oncology business in the Americas region. She will lead the oncology commercial organization, bringing together all internal stakeholders and cross-functional teams to provide seamless and integrated service delivery to customers and patients.

Adriana Herrera

"We welcome Adriana to our executive leadership team to steer our Oncology business through its next exciting phase of growth," said Paul Hawthorne, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Eisai Inc. "She has excelled in launching oncology brands, developing disease awareness initiatives, creating market access strategies, and leading highly successful teams throughout her career. Her experiences, enthusiasm and personal commitment to patients align well with Eisai's goal of Breaking Through to address some of society's most difficult healthcare challenges."

Prior to joining Eisai, Herrera spent 12 years at Novartis Oncology, where she most recently served as Vice President, Global Disease Lead Lung Cancer, responsible for the global commercialization of various late-stage assets and in-line targeted therapies. She held previous roles of increasing responsibility in marketing, sales and operations at Novartis, as well as Bristol Myers Squibb, where she initially started her career in the industry.

Herrera earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York, and a Master of Public Health degree from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

"Eisai continues to work tirelessly to improve outcomes for oncology patients through its innovative products, unique pipeline, and focus on immuno-modulation," said Herrera. "The company's commitment to its human health care (hhc) mission and patient-centricity strongly resonate with my personal values. I am excited to join Eisai and make a difference for patients and their families."

Over the past three decades, Eisai has been committed to the discovery and development of small molecules for the treatment of various difficult-to-treat cancers. The company's current focus in oncology centers on tumor microenvironment modulation, the inhibition of pathways that inactivate the immune system, and cancer genomics. To learn more about Eisai's global oncology business, please visit Eisai.com.

Eisai will be showcasing its robust pipeline at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago from May 31-June 4, where the company will present 11 posters across multiple tumor types, including endometrial carcinoma.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With over 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites, and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.



Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.



For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.

Media Inquiries

Michele Randazzo

Eisai Inc.

551-579-4465

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eisai.com

