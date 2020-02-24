Adrianne Tipton from Novolex to Speak at Conference for Leaders of Top Plastics Processing Companies

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Vice President of Innovation for Novolex, Adrianne Tipton, will speak Tuesday at the Plastics News Executive Forum, known as "the signature conference for leaders of top plastics processing companies."

Tipton will present at the session "New Approaches to Manufacturing Sustainability."

"I'm very honored to be invited to speak at this premier conference for leaders of the world's top plastics processing companies," said Tipton, a member of the Senior Leadership Team at Novolex. "I'm looking forward to highlighting the many ways Novolex is embracing sustainability and offering innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs."

The 22nd annual conference, which brings together many of the industry's decision-makers, will be held today through Wednesday in Naples, Fla. It will focus on critical issues facing the industry, with sustainability as a major theme. Other topics will include additive manufacturing as well as the impact of e-commerce on the industry.

In her role at Novolex, Tipton focuses on ensuring the company continues to grow as a worldwide leader in innovation. With expertise in product business strategy, marketing, product development and bio-organic chemistry, Tipton manages new product innovation and product development for the company.

For more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com. To learn more about the Plastics News Executive Forum, visit https://www.plasticsnews.com/events.

