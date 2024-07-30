Adrienne Alexander's Latest Book, The Accidental Parent: Nurturing Love in Unforeseen Circumstances, Shines Light on Kinship Care and Child Advocacy

The Accidental Parent will launch Nationwide on Grandparents Day 2024

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Orphan Society of America, one in every 28 children in America – more than 2.7 million children, has a parent behind bars. As of 2011, 73.7 million children under 18, 28% (20.6 million) lived with no parent. More than half of the children living with no parents lived with grandparents.

For centuries, grandparents have been the glue that holds families together, and on Grandparent's Day, 2024, they will be celebrated with the launch of author Adrienne Alexander-Allen's new book, The Accidental Parent: Nurturing Love in Unforeseen Circumstances,

But it isn't just for grandparents. "The Accidental Parent" is a heartfelt companion for anyone thrust into the world of becoming a primary caregiver overnight, offering the tools and encouragement needed to create a nurturing and supportive family environment.

"As I wrote this book, I reflected on each time I've been touched by kinship care – being raised by my grandparents, raising my younger brother, and now raising my granddaughter. The range of emotions I feel when thinking about my circumstances and the response I get from others when sharing my story lets me know how important this book truly is." Adrienne Alexander, Author and CEO, IPY Agency

In "The Accidental Parent: Nurturing Love in Unforeseen Circumstances," readers will discover a compassionate and practical guide for those who find themselves stepping into the role of accidental parenthood. The book offers helpful insights and strategies to help readers cope with the extreme changes, challenges, and rewards of raising a child whose biological parents are unable to do so due to trauma, incarceration, or addiction.

Readers of The Accidental Parent will gain insight into topics like how to:

Navigate the emotional and psychological impact of becoming an unexpected parent.

Manage practical changes in living arrangements, finances, and time.

Understand and address the unique needs of children affected by trauma.

Build trust, foster open communication, and implement therapeutic approaches.

Engage respectfully and effectively with biological parents who are still part of the child's life.

With personal anecdotes, expert advice, and supportive resources, this book is a beacon of hope and guidance. It also includes dedicated diary pages for writing love letters using the transformative "Joy Balm" technique to foster positivity and healing.

The Accidental Parent: Nurturing Love in Unforeseen Circumstances will be released on September 8, 2024. To learn more about Adrienne Alexander-Allen, please visit www.theipyagency.com.

ABOUT ADRIENNE ALEXANDER-ALLEN

Adrienne Alexander-Allen is a seasoned publicist, author, and certified expert in conflict resolution and conflict management. With a deep passion for helping families navigate challenging circumstances, Adrienne combines her extensive professional experience with her commitment to fostering understanding and healing. Her work is dedicated to providing practical guidance and emotional support to those stepping into the role of accidental parenthood. Through her writing and advocacy, Adrienne empowers families to build resilient, nurturing environments where children and caregivers can thrive.

