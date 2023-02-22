Adrienne Landau Launches Expansive New Collection for Fall 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrienne Landau renews her fashion vows with a modern lifestyle expression. In partnership with Meridian Brands, LLC, the Adrienne Landau brand will launch an expansive collection for Fall 2023 which includes her historically iconic accessories and outerwear, updated and enhanced with two dynamic purposeful apparel collections aptly branded "Adrienne Landau Quartz" and "Adrienne Landau Onyx". Both accentuating the brand's commitment to timeless glamour and intones of Adrienne's creative spirituality. The collections are primarily differentiated by their price point accessibility.

The collection was conceived with the belief that today's woman has seen and worn it all, she is discerning of value, and yearns for ease and elegance. Designed with elemental dressing which builds upon itself supporting the confident woman with sophisticated sensuality, this modernized lifestyle collection effortlessly moves with her from day to night.

An accomplished artist at heart, Adrienne married bold color to rich texture on canvas. Both the Quartz and Onyx collections exemplify the intersection of her unique art and modern fashion. "The Adrienne Landau woman prides herself on making easy glamour possible and is not afraid to express herself honestly. She represents passion, style, and confidence." states Adrienne Landau.

Each collection embraces the wellness of mind and spirit based on the belief that the energy from the earth possess healing qualities. Minerals, stones, and crystals are infused into the designs, and influence the elements of our brand design philosophy.

Adrienne Landau Design, Inc. signed a long-term master licensing agreement with Meridian Brands, LLC. Meridian is a best-in-class brand portfolio company with expertise across all channels of leading women's apparel. Meridian's CEO, Olin Lancaster says, "In Adrienne Landau, we see a Brand with a vision and a strong message which has recently been significantly underplayed. We are confident that the intersection between the Product, its intent, and message is something that will resonate with today's consumer as a brand with purpose".

The Adrienne Landau Fall 2023 Collection will make its debut at Coterie, NYC followed by private appointments in their newly renovated Showroom located in NYC's iconic Fashion District.

ABOUT

Meridian Brands is an industry leader in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded and private label women's apparel. With a portfolio led by seasoned talent across creative, product development, production, operations, and commerce, the company has the resources, capabilities and understanding of consumers and trends to meet the needs of an ever-changing retail landscape. www.meridianbrandsllc.com

SOURCE Meridian Brands LLC