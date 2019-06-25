Adrienne White-Faines, CEO of American Osteopathic Association, Joins Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Council

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the San Francisco-based leading data activation company, announced today that Adrienne White-Faines, MPA, FACHE, nationally respected healthcare executive and strategist, will be joining its Strategic Advisory Council. In her new role, White-Faines will advance the company's mission to unleash the power of data and bring operational insights and augmented intelligence to primary care.

White-Faines most recently served as the CEO of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), representing more than 150,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students nationwide. In the role, she provided leadership to advance osteopathic medical education, training and specialty board certification, and promote public policy, public health and research through an osteopathic patient-centered lens. Prior to AOA, White-Faines served as Vice President and Chief Health Officer at the American Cancer Society, Illinois Division, with accountability for research, education, advocacy and patient service programs. She was also COO of a national health care consulting and physician practice management firm, after serving for over 10 years in capital strategic planning and community services development at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Before relocating to Chicago, she began her career working at both LA County Hospitals, and the Health and Hospital Corporation in New York City.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Adrienne White-Faines to Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Council. She joins Innovaccer as we embark on a true data-driven revolution, and given her national reputation as an accomplished healthcare leader and her passion for excellence in medical education and public health, we are extremely excited to have her," said Dr. Paul Grundy, Chief Transformation Officer at Innovaccer and the Founding President of the PCPCC.

White-Faines is a Fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago and the American College of Healthcare Executives. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC), a Washington DC-based advocacy group for primary care since 2013, and continues to serve as a member of the board of both Otho S.A. Sprague Memorial Institute, and Erikson Institute in Chicago, Illinois. She has numerous honors and awards for her dedication to improve health in underserved and underrepresented communities, including 2019 Erie Family Health Center FQHC Health Program Champion Award, and 2015 Chicago United Business Leader of Color by Chicago United for her exemplary services in the healthcare sector.

"I am thrilled to join Innovaccer's prestigious Strategic Advisory Council. Improving health and wellness across all populations requires bold and innovative approaches. Innovaccer's approach builds on data access and technology to design solutions to resolve some of the hardest problems healthcare delivery systems face today. I am especially excited to work with the Innovaccer data scientists on their algorithm for assessing social vulnerabilities and joining their roadmap discussions for this critical primary care technology."

Over the course of her career, White-Faines has been instrumental in the implementation of administrative and operational efficiencies across complex healthcare organizations. At Innovaccer, White-Faines will offer key insights into the challenges that physician practices face in the evolving transformation of healthcare delivery and payment systems. She holds a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California, and bachelor's degree from Amherst College. She also holds Honorary Doctorate degrees from A.T. Still University in Missouri; and Western University of Health Sciences in Oregon.

"We welcome Adrienne White-Faines to Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Council. As one of the most forward-thinking healthcare strategists in the U.S., she brings an unparalleled understanding of public health and the role of communities in addressing our healthcare challenges," remarks Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We are on a mission to make healthcare both efficient and relevant, and her expertise will be critical in enhancing our data activation platform and addressing the new frontier of social determinants of health."

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer aims to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized data activation platform and artificial intelligence products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform (DAP)TM has been successfully implemented for several institutions, governmental organizations, and corporate enterprises, such as Mercy ACO, Orlando Health, Catholic Health Initiatives, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has five offices across the United States and Asia.

