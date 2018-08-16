AdRizer Soars Near the Top of Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdRizer, a leading publisher analytics solution with a focus on revenue attribution, ranked No. 15 on the Inc. 5000 2018 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The SaaS platform posted an astounding 12,500.7% YoY growth earning the 5-year-old company the top spot among all software companies included on this year's list.

AdRizer's core product, Cortex, leverages AI technology to automate the identification of high-performing publisher content with untapped potential and amplifies its reach via a network of third-party media partners. Targeted media buys extend the content's reach, and ultimately increase the scale of premium audiences publishers can offer to ad buyers.

"It's AdRizer's mission to arm independent publishers of the open web with the solutions necessary to successfully compete in a world dominated by huge platform media companies like Google and Facebook," Ken Bond, co-founder and CEO, AdRizer. "Our growth is testament to the value that AdRizer's tech brings to our publisher partners, helping to establish them as a viable alternative to the monoliths."

Beyond its rocket growth, the Sarasota-based AdRizer stands out in other ways from many early-stage companies included on the 37th annual Inc. 5000 list. The publisher tech company has resisted venture-backed investment in favor of bootstrapping its SaaS technology all the way to the 15th slot. Their success finds them in good company with the likes of Peleton, TripleLift, Namely, Brooklinen, and PopSockets.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AdRizer



Born at a kitchen table in 2013 and now ranked as the fastest-growing software company in America by Inc. Magazine, AdRizer is an analytics and revenue attribution platform for the open web. AdRizer's SaaS technology precisely measures the ROI of a publisher's content and its amplified potential across its network of media outlets. AdRizer delivers lightning fast results through a scaled global cloud infrastructure and suite of powerful applications specifically created to help today's open-web publishers compete and win. For more information, visit AdRizer.com.

