Adroit Hires Greg Azrak as Head of Business Development

STAMFORD, Conn., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adroit Trading Technologies, a leading trading system for institutional OTC investors, announces the hire of Greg Azrak as Head of Business Development. Based in the US, he will lead our client agenda and deliver the Adroit offering to a sophisticated buy-side global client base.

Who's Greg?

Most recently led J.P. Morgan's global spread e-commerce as a product manager, and then as sales manager.

Prior to that, he managed sales teams and client relationships in credit fintech, futures and options, and OTC derivatives clearing.

Why Adroit's founder Anil Jaglan knows he's a fit:

"We have worked with Greg in his prior role on behalf of numerous mutual clients, and his relentless focus on doing the right thing for his clients impressed us greatly. With his integrity and personality, he has built high-quality relationships with buy-side, sell-side and other market participants over the last 20+ years. His deep understanding of workflows for large long-only and levered fund managers is a very natural fit with our product strategy. We look forward to working together to grow our footprint and deepen our client relationships."

Why Greg chose Adroit:

"I hope to bring further perspective and my passion for solving buyside traders' problems. I'm thrilled to work with such an innovative, nimble, motivated team, and to help build on Adroit's success with OTC-focused asset managers."

Why Adroit's Alta is the leading buyside OTC O/EMS, since starting in 2014

Adroit's discriminating client base uses Alta to handle the intricacies of trading bonds, swaps, swaptions, loans, and FX, alongside the "basics"…equities and futures.

We maximize trader productivity and opportunities, and minimize transaction costs, regulatory and operational risk.

We integrate quickly and intelligently with clients' existing systems.

For additional information, please visit us at www.adroit-tt.com.

Contact: [email protected], 203-406-7150

