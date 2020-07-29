Adroit Trading Technologies Partners with GLMX to Streamline Workflows for Global Repo Markets

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adroit Trading Technologies, LLC (Adroit) and GLMX Technologies, LLC (GLMX) have formed a strategic alliance that integrates Adroit's multi-asset order and execution management system (O/EMS) with GLMX'S electronic securities financing trading platform. The new connectivity streamlines securities financing workflows, enabling clients to access real-time trading workflow tools on both platforms and delivering unique capabilities and insights.

These integrated solutions, available today, will benefit clients across many aspects of the trading lifecycle. With automated connectivity and standardized data delivery between Adroit and GLMX, common clients will experience faster onboarding, higher straight-through processing rates, and more efficient, less error-prone data exchanges. Clients will be able to leverage Adroit's industry-leading O/EMS capabilities together with GLMX's securities financing trading platform to meet the unique, idiosyncratic needs of the repo market.

The alliance links two of the industry's leading technology providers for the benefit of a substantial number of mutual and prospective clients across the traditional asset management and hedge fund segments. In addition to these capabilities, the two firms are working together to drive additional simplicity, transparency, and insights into the repo trading lifecycle.

"We believe clients will continue to want choice and flexibility of their operating models, and we are committed to partnering with industry-leading providers like GLMX as a part of our platform strategy," said Vivian Lai, Partner & COO at Adroit. "As two of the industry's leading investment technology providers, we see enormous opportunity to help our common clients transform their operating models and enable more informed and timely decision-making."

"Partnering with leading technology providers like Adroit allows us to streamline and enrich critical trading workflows to help our clients reduce operational complexity and scale their businesses," said Sal Giglio, COO & Chief Markets Officer at GLMX. "We are excited to enhance the interoperability of GLMX's platform through our collaboration with Adroit, and are focused on delivering additional value to our clients."

Both firms are recipients of recent industry accolades with Adroit being named Best TCA Provider at the Waters Rankings 2020 Awards and GLMX winning Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative by an Exchange/ATS at the Fund Technology Awards.

ABOUT ADROIT

Adroit's Alta is the first multi-asset front office O/EMS solution designed explicitly for buy-side firms. It is designed from the ground-up to handle the intricacies of trading complex OTC assets - Swaps, FI, and FX. Since 2014, Adroit has been powering the most sophisticated of investment managers with a passion to eliminate regulatory and operational risk, minimize transaction costs, and maximize trader productivity. For additional information, please visit www.adroit-tt.com .

ABOUT GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Sutter Hill Ventures, Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. The goal of GLMX is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. For additional information, please visit www.glmx.com .

Media inquiries, please contact:

For GLMX

P.J. Kinsella

EVP of Media Relations, Paragon PR

+1 973-255-7153

[email protected]



For Adroit

Bob Kubala

Head of Sales & Marketing, Adroit

+1 203-406-7150

[email protected]



SOURCE Adroit Trading Technologies

Related Links

adroit-tt.com

