Adroit Trading Technologies taps industry veteran Bob Kubala to lead Sales and Marketing efforts

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Kubala joins Adroit Trading Technologies to lead the company's sales and marketing efforts after spending 4 years at Finastra where he led Sales and Account Management for the Treasury, Capital Markets, & Investment Management segment. Prior to Finastra, Mr. Kubala spent 14 years as Vice President, Sales at FactSet.

"Adroit has developed the first O/EMS for OTC and derivatives built specifically for the buy side and is gaining huge traction with some of the most sophisticated investment managers," Kubala says. "In addition, the leadership team's vast industry experience and commitment to product development sets it apart from its competitors. I am delighted to join the team and help expand our footprint in this market."

Adroit has been experiencing tremendous growth because of its focus on lowering transaction costs, eliminating operational and regulatory risk along with intuitive front-end and unprecedented workflow automation that brings scale and efficiency to the trading desk and operations. For example:

15x increase in capital deployment while realizing lower transaction costs in swaps & fixed income

10x reduction of transaction costs in FX

5x increase in trade volumes YoY without adding additional traders or operations staff

3 month go-live solution deployment at very large institutional investor

New asset classes and algorithms on boarded within a week, new multi-leg, cross-asset package rolled-out in a day

"I am excited to welcome Bob on board to help drive our growth," adds Anil Jaglan, Founder at Adroit. "We see a tremendous opportunity to continue our mission to bring the OTC market into the 21st century by providing the technology to lower transaction costs and increase trading efficiency for the buy side. Bob's extensive leadership experience in the industry will play a key role in helping us to achieve this."

About Adroit

Adroit's Alta is the first multi-asset front office O/EMS solution designed explicitly for buy-side firms. We're designed from the ground-up to handle the complexities of trading complex OTC assets - Swaps, FI, and FX. Since 2014, we have been powering the most sophisticated of investment managers with a passion to eliminate regulatory and operational risk, minimize transaction costs, and maximize trader productivity.

For more information, please visit www.adroit-tt.com. For all Press inquiries, please contact: sales@adroit-tt.com.

