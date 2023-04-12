AdRoll Names Vibhor Kapoor as President, Promoting from Within to Drive Growth and Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdRoll , the leading marketing and advertising platform to help brands of all sizes grow their businesses, today announced the promotion of Vibhor Kapoor to President of AdRoll, effective immediately.

Kapoor joined AdRoll, a division of NextRoll, Inc., as Chief Marketing Officer in February 2022 and quickly demonstrated his exceptional leadership, business acumen and vision for driving growth. In January 2023, he took on the role of acting Chief Revenue Officer in addition to his CMO responsibilities, where he successfully led sales, customer success and partnerships. During his tenure, AdRoll more than doubled its platform SaaS revenue in 2022 and brought innovations to market to help digital marketers succeed in a challenging macroeconomic climate.

In his new role as President, Kapoor will be responsible for driving AdRoll's revenue growth, overseeing product, strategy, sales, operations, and marketing. He brings to this role almost three decades of industry experience and business leadership expertise in SaaS and cloud platforms. Before joining AdRoll, Kapoor was a Senior Director in Adobe's Digital Media Business and a Vice President of Marketing at Box. With prior roles at Microsoft and General Electric, Kapoor has led businesses and teams through cycles of industry transformations spanning cloud, API platforms, e-commerce and digital design.

"I am honored and humbled to assume this position for AdRoll," said Vibhor Kapoor, President of AdRoll. "It is an incredibly exciting time as we build on business momentum from 2022, and I look forward to driving our growth and innovation even further to provide the best possible experience for our customers and partners."

Kapoor succeeds Roli Saxena, who was promoted from President of AdRoll to CEO of NextRoll in November 2022. NextRoll's Board of Directors and leadership team are confident that Kapoor will continue to lead the company with the same dedication, focus and excellence that he has demonstrated in his previous roles.

"Vibhor has been instrumental in driving AdRoll's growth and success since he joined the company," said Roli Saxena, CEO of NextRoll. "His passion for innovation, customer success, and leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead AdRoll as President. We are excited to see where he will take the company next."

