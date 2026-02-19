Adronite Secures $5 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Gatemore Capital Management

Managing Partner of Gatemore, Liad Meidar, appointed as Chair of the Board of the AI-powered codebase intelligence technology company

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adronite (the "Company"), a provider of full-system, AI-powered, codebase intelligence technology, today announced completion of a $5 million Series A funding round, led by Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore"). Liad Meidar, Managing Partner of Gatemore, has been appointed Chair of Adronite's Board of Directors.

Technically differentiated and readily deployable, Adronite's AI-powered platform is the only solution in the market that can ingest a codebase of any size into its context understanding engine. Unlike conventional developer tools that operate on individual files, snippets, or isolated vulnerabilities, Adronite analyzes entire codebases end-to-end, allowing customers to reason over millions of lines of code across modern and legacy environments in a single, unified view. At its current iteration, the Adronite platform supports more than 20 programming languages and is not constrained by traditional context-window limitations. The system also produces deterministic, explainable outputs, enabling teams to improve software at scale.

The Adronite platform combines deep structural understanding of entire codebases with a strong emphasis on data security, privacy, and deployment in regulated environments. It includes fully on-premises, private cloud and air-gapped private network settings, ensuring that proprietary and classified code never leaves the organization's control. The platform is LLM-agnostic, language-agnostic, and deployment-agnostic, allowing customers to operate locally and securely without data exfiltration.

This combination of full-system understanding, scalability, and security positions Adronite to support organizations in analyzing and improving even their most complex and sensitive software systems.

The current investment will support continued product development and commercial expansion as the Company scales deployments across regulated and complex enterprise environments.

"Software systems at large organizations are expanding rapidly in both scale and complexity, making a full-system view difficult to attain—let alone to implement changes safely and effectively," said Edward Rothschild, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adronite. "Adronite gives teams true visibility into how their software actually works as a system, so they can secure, modernize, and evolve it without introducing unacceptable risk. With the new investment, we are excited to accelerate product development and commercialization."

Adronite also announced the appointment of Liad Meidar as Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Liad is an experienced chair and non-executive director with a proven track record of supporting growth companies through periods of scale and transformation. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Gatemore Capital Management, a principal investor with a highly engaged and concentrated approach across public and private markets. Notably, Gatemore is a lead investor in Factorial, a leader in solid-state battery technology, where Liad Meidar has served on the board since 2021.

Since founding Gatemore in 2005, Liad has led investments across multiple sectors and currently serves on the boards of several portfolio companies, including GSE Worldwide (Chairman), Factorial Energy, Malibu Life Holdings (LSE: MLHL), and SurvivorNet.

"Adronite's codebase-level intelligence, combined with its security-first deployment model, positions the Company to become foundational infrastructure for some of the world's largest and most complex software environments. Since its founding in 2023, Adronite has gained meaningful commercial traction and is actively engaged with large-scale, global enterprises, with purchase orders secured and initial commercial deployments expected to commence in Q1 2026," said Liad Meidar, Chair of the Board of Adronite. "We have played leading roles in a number of growth companies and strongly believe Adronite has the potential to be a category winner in a very large addressable market."

Founded in 2023, Adronite is a full-system, AI-powered platform with codebase intelligence technology that enables organizations to understand, secure, and safely evolve large, complex software systems. With no context-window limitations, the platform is LLM-agnostic, language-agnostic, and deployment-agnostic, producing deterministic, explainable outputs that support security analysis, modernization, and active remediation at scale. Adronite's platform has a strong emphasis on security, privacy, and deployment in regulated environments, including fully on-premises, private cloud and air-gapped private network settings.

https://adronite.com

With offices in New York and London, Gatemore Capital Management is a principal investor with a highly engaged and flexible approach across public and private markets, focused on special situations and growth opportunities. Founded in 2005 by Managing Partner Liad Meidar, Gatemore maintains a deliberately concentrated portfolio, committing capital and attention to a select number of targeted opportunities where close partnership with management teams and stakeholders can deliver substantial value for businesses as well as investors.

https://gatemore.com

Greenbrook

[email protected]

+44 207 952 2000

